Cole Hauser children: Does the Yellowstone Rip Wheeler star have any children?

Does Yellowstone’s Rip Wheeler star Cole Hauser have any children?

Actor Cole Hauser married fellow actress Cynthia Daniel in 2006 but the couple have remained private about when they met and how long they had been dating prior to the wedding.

Daniel starred in the 1990s Sweet Valley High as Elizabeth Wakefield, the identical twin sister of Jessica Wakefield, played by her real-life sister Brittany.

She has also been in The Basketball Diaries and starred in the 2022 version of Cheaper by the Dozen.

When the couple aren’t busy with their acting careers, they are spending quality time with their three children.