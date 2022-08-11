Drive-Thru Pet Food Giveaway Helps Community, Fulfills Birthday Wish

Press release: Wag Heaven

Georgetown’s Wag Heaven Pet Supplies and Self-Serve Dog Wash, along with August Beverage Company, recently conducted a Drive-Thru Pet Food Giveaway on August 6. Local residents in need of help feeding their pets came to the drive-thru event at Wag Heaven’s downtown store,located at the corner of Rock and Sixth Streets, and befittingly in front of the “Best Friends” mural. Free dog and cat food were available on a first-come/first-served basis while supplies lasted.

The date for this pet food giveaway was chosen to fulfill a boy’s birthday wish to help animals. Elizabeth and John Huennekens, owners of the recently-opened August Beverage Company coffee drive-through on Williams Drive in Georgetown, visited Wag Heaven to shop for several supplies for their dog. They learned that the company was planning an event to give out pet food to people in need of assistance. Later that day they told their son Lincoln about the pet food giveaway, and he said, “I want to help animals on my birthday.”

With inflation and the downturn in the economy, Wag Heaven decided that offering food for those in need would be a great way to help. “We are thrilled to hold our fifth Pet Food Giveaway on Lincoln’s birthday,” said Jeff Manley, co-owner of Wag Heaven. “He will experience the appreciation of people who are grateful that someone cares enough to lend a helping hand. Gratitude is a wonderful gift.”

Approximately 3,500 pounds of dry pet food, 40 cases of canned pet food and a variety of treats and supplements were given out in record time, by 1 p.m. Wag Heaven received help from a couple of its distributors collecting supplies, as well as gathering its close-dated and recently out-of-date foods that are still good for consumption but can no longer be sold.

“With extra assistance, people are more likely to keep their pets, rather than surrendering them to the local shelters” added Elizabeth Huennekens. Her family adopted their dog Shaker from the Williamson County Animal Shelter in 2012. “We also would like to encourage local residents to help foster pets, to help with overcrowding. It is our hope to help families enjoy the ownership of their pets, knowing that they are well-fed, safe and comfortable.”