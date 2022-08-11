Emma Thompson Totally Shut Down Sean Bean’s Remarks About Intimacy Coordinators Spoiling Sex Scene “Spontaneity”

Emma Thompson definitely isn’t on the same page as Sean Bean when it comes to sex scene intimacy coordinators.
In case you missed it, earlier this week Sean shared his thoughts about using intimacy coordinators — and they weren’t well received.
The Game of Thrones actor explained that he believes coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of shooting a sex scene and “inhibit” his performance.
And while Sean is admittedly not a fan of intimacy coordinators, Emma is speaking out to share her belief that they are “fantastically important.”
“You might find that people go, ‘It made me feel comfortable, it made me feel safe, it made me feel as though I was able to do this work,'” Emma said on the Australian radio station, Nova.
Then, she directly called out Sean’s “spontaneity” comments, shutting down the idea that sex scenes need to be created naturally.
“And no, you can’t just let it flow. There’s a camera there and a crew. You’re not on your own in a hotel room, you’re surrounded by a bunch of blokes, mostly,” Emma said.
She added that, overall, it’s just “not a comfortable situation full stop.”
Emma isn’t the only actor to speak out though — both Rachel Zegler and Jameela Jamil shared their thoughts about the necessity of intimacy coordinators.
“intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors…spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up,” Rachel wrote on Twitter.
Jameela added, “It should only be technical. It’s like a stunt. Our job as actors is to make it not look technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope…”
Despite numerous actors speaking out, Sean has not yet responded or clarified his remarks.
