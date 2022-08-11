‘France, Spain & Germany did it!’ Fuel activist blasts Boris for not ending petrol chaos





The Fair Fuel UK campaigner slammed the Government for not taking any actions in light of soaring fuel prices. Citing France, Spain, and Germany as an example to follow as they implemented double-digit fuel duty cuts, Mr Cox raged at Boris Johnson for not having taken a similar action despite arguing being able to do so “in the swipe of a pen”. RAC analysts suggested the price of petrol should now be £1.62 per litre while petrol stations still charge £1.76.

Mr Cox told GB News: “We’re still at a ridiculous level of pricing which the government could do something about. “Germany, France, Spain, and Ireland have double-digit field duty cuts. “The government can do it in the swipe of a pen! “At the moment this Marie Celeste Government is nowhere around.”

He continued: “I’ve been campaigning for 12 years and it’s difficult to campaign and lobbying people who aren’t at their desks at the moment in time. “I’ve spoken to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the last two or three weeks personally calling for them to cut fuel duty like Germany has. “This is the important thing and I don’t accept that there’s nothing they can’t do. “They can do something about it now because are suffering now. READ MORE: Pharmacists sound alarm over medicine shortages

Motoring group RAC said the average petrol price at supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons was £1.74 per litre at the start of the week. RAC analysts, however, revealed that the price should now be about £1.62 per litre. In light of the difference in petrol price, RAC said the gap between pump prices and wholesale prices was the widest in almost a decade. RAC spokesman Simon Williams told the BBC: "There appears to have been a big shift in the last few months in the behaviour of the four major supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel retailing, as they are now commonly being undercut by independent retailers that are passing on the wholesale cost savings they're benefitting from to drivers at the pumps". Referring to the gap in prices, he added: "This is unheard of as the supermarkets are normally at least 3p a litre cheaper than the UK average".

