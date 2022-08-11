Freya the walrus: Norway officials warn of euthanasia risk if crowds don’t stay away

Norwegian authorities say they are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, because of the danger to the public and itself from sightseers.

Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus – a young female weighing 600kg (1,300 pounds) that has been nicknamed Freya – the mammal continues to attract big crowds, the fisheries directorate has said.

It released a photograph of a group of onlookers crowding near the animal. “The public’s reckless behaviour and failure to follow authorities’ recommendations could put lives in danger,” said Nadia Jdaini, a spokesperson for the fisheries agency.

“We are now exploring other measures, and euthanasia may be a real alternative.”

Freya, named for the Norse goddess of beauty and love, has made headlines since 17 July when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

Freya climbs into a boat in Frognerkilen bay, Oslo. Photograph: NTB/Reuters

Walruses normally live in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

Between long naps – a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day – Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Images of her clambering on to seafaring vessels has prompted an outpouring of adoration on Twitter. As one marine biologist put it in a video about Freya: “Seeing a walrus on land is like watching a cow zipped up in a sleeping bag.”

If you guys are having a bad day, try to go to Youtube and search "Freya Walrus Norway". This majestic creature is now my spirit animal lmao. https://t.co/oEbASxiCM6 — Zakwan Khidzir (@zakwan_khidzir) August 7, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/zakwan_khidzir/status/1556122140214104067″,”id”:”1556122140214104067″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”b30b8f69-3885-4115-a428-94da32381d55″}}”> If you guys are having a bad day, try to go to Youtube and search “Freya Walrus Norway”. This majestic creature is now my spirit animal lmao. https://t.co/oEbASxiCM6 — Zakwan Khidzir (@zakwan_khidzir) August 7, 2022

Amid concerns the celebrity walrus could be euthanised, some have urged people to follow authorities’ advice and leave Freya alone so she can live.

I'm gonna be so angry if Freya (our celebrity walrus) gets euthanized because of people bothering her while not listening to the "leave her alone" advice — Mali (@maliramsfjell) August 11, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/maliramsfjell/status/1557760916774653952″,”id”:”1557760916774653952″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”61eef129-68f0-4397-829a-0ec66819eaac”}}”> I’m gonna be so angry if Freya (our celebrity walrus) gets euthanized because of people bothering her while not listening to the “leave her alone” advice — Mali (@maliramsfjell) August 11, 2022

Despite the recommendations, some curious onlookers have continued to approach her, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.

“Her health has clearly declined,” Jdaini said. “The walrus is not getting enough rest and the experts we have consulted now suspect that the animal is stressed.”

A protected species, walruses normally eat molluscs, small fish, shrimps and crabs.

They do not normally attack people but can if they feel threatened, according to authorities.