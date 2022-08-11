Funeral of “Doc” Dockery in Lakeland: Family, friends gathered

Family and friends were joined by politicians and business leaders at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland on Thursday to pay their final respects to Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery.

Known as “the Kingmaker,” the political advisor helped fund and mentor conservative Republican candidates for office in the 1980s and 1990s. He also cofounded Lakeland-based Summit Consulting – the largest worker’s compensation insurer in Florida.

Dockery, 89, of Lakeland died Aug,1 at Good Shepherd Hospice House.

The service conducted by Pastor David McEntire, reflected on the man’s business, political and personal life.

“Doc left us better than he found us,” McEntire said. He said there was more work to do, before asking the mourners, “Are you going to leave the world a better place?”

Some in attendance offered condolences, others anecdotes shedding light on the many dimensions of Dockery’s life as well as the sometimes fun loving and humorous side to the highly successful, driven man.

The nearly 200 mourners heard from William “Bill” Bull, Adam Putnam and Carl Dockery. The service was also attended by Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles T. Canady, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, former gubernatorial Republican primary candidate Alex Sink and Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, among others.

His business associates included Bull who gave his reflections on the impact of Dockery on his life. Bull said he was a man of charm and strength.

“One can only conclude that Doc’s impact on literally thousands of lives” is a true testament “to a wonderful life,” Bull said.

Summit cofounder Thomas Petcoff also attended the service and said, “He really touched a lot of lives.”

Dockery’s many business accomplishments included employing thousands of people over 40 years. He eventually sold the company. Summit recently relocated to a multi-story office building in downtown Lakeland.

Regarding politics, Putnam explained that the beginning of the shift to the Republican South began with the 1966 election of Claude Roy Kirk Jr., who was the first Republican governor in Florida since Reconstruction.

Dockery then supported former governors Bob Martinez and Jeb Bush leading to the eventual Republican majority in the Florida Legislature.

By 1990, the first Republican from Polk County was elected to the state Legislature and was followed by Paula Dockery, his wife, and Adam Putnam, who gave the Florida GOP the majority for the first time in 100 years.

Dockery was “selfless and self aware,” Putnam said. “Dockery was neither doctrinaire nor dogmatic. He was his own man.”

Dockery was well read, “informed and opinionated, which puts him in a small club these days,” Putnam added, calling him a “political junky” who kept a pollster on retainer to keep up with politics. “He was always busy, but never too busy.”

“Men like Doc still exist, but there are fewer,” Putnam said.

Dockery spent the 1980s and 1990s advising Republican candidates while he championed his own causes such as high speed rail services in Florida and worker’s compensation reform.

His activism led to changes to Florida’s Constitution. He helped mold candidates for local offices, including school board hopefuls. In addition to advising Florida governors, he was invited to the White House during more than one presidency.

In the church foyer, pictures of Doc Dockery showed him with former President Ronald Reagan and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, among other Republicans notables.

In statements from his son Carl Dockery and wife Paula Dockery, they shared fun moments and anecdotes as well as his biography.

Charles Croffard Dockery’s journey from the tobacco farm to the Air Force

Doc Dockery was born in Elkin, North Carolina, on May 6, 1933. As a young man, Doc Dockery left the tobacco farm where he grew up with his grandparents, mother and brother to join the Air Force. While enlisted he served in numerous stations including Germany and Okinawa.

During his eight years in the military, Dockery advanced to become a speech writer for colonels and generals. After leaving military service, he earned a bachelor degree in journalism from Florida Southern College and settled in Lakeland.

“Doc is truly a self-made man and entrepreneur,” the family said.

Dockery’s generosity in Lakeland and beyond helped send hundreds of children to summer camp, he funded buildings at Webber College and a vegetable garden at the Boys and Girls Club to teach city kids where food came from.

He was a product of rural America and bought farmland in Central Florida for citrus, cattle.

Dockery was happy on his John Deere tractor. Family members said he spent many a wonderful Thanksgiving at the farm. He also loved to fish and hunt but more recently found spots to enjoy nature while sitting on a bench chewing his tobacco.

Strangers gravitated toward him, which his family aptly named his “Bench Buddies” who were comprised of people from all walks of life that returned to see Doc because he was a good listener and an interesting storyteller.

Before he died, he visited North Dakota to complete his bucket list of visiting all 50 states. He filled numerous passports during international travel to the the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, London, Germany, New Zealand, Tahiti, and Africa, among many other destinations.

“Doc Dockery is survived by his wife of 33 years, former state Sen. Paula Bono Dockery, Son Carl Dockery (Andrea), Daughter Michele Jones (Fred), Grandchildren Katharine Dockery and Justin Renwald, Great Grandchildren Raelin and Jyden Renwald, Nephews Brian Dockery (Danica) and Alan Dockery, Niece Vickie Boyte, Sister-in-law, Norma Dockery and six great nieces and nephews and their children.

Following the funeral service and reception at the church, there was a procession to Oak Hill Burial Park.