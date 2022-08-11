Categories
Funeral of “Doc” Dockery in Lakeland: Family, friends gathered


Family and friends were joined by politicians and business leaders at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland on Thursday to pay their final respects to Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery

Known as “the Kingmaker,” the political advisor helped fund and mentor conservative Republican candidates for office in the 1980s and 1990s. He also cofounded Lakeland-based Summit Consulting – the largest worker’s compensation insurer in Florida.

Dockery, 89, of Lakeland died Aug,1 at Good Shepherd Hospice House.

The service conducted by Pastor David McEntire, reflected on the man’s business, political and personal life. 

“Doc left us better than he found us,” McEntire said. He said there was more work to do, before asking the mourners, “Are you going to leave the world a better place?”

Some in attendance offered condolences, others anecdotes shedding light on the many dimensions of Dockery’s life as well as the sometimes fun loving and humorous side to the highly successful, driven man.  

The nearly 200 mourners heard from William “Bill” Bull, Adam Putnam and Carl Dockery. The service was also attended by Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles T. Canady, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, former gubernatorial Republican primary candidate Alex Sink and Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, among others.

Family members of Doc Dockery enter the funeral services for CC Doc Dockery at First Methodist Church in Lakeland Fl. Thursday August 11, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

His business associates included Bull who gave his reflections on the impact of Dockery on his life. Bull said he was a man of charm and strength.

“One can only conclude that Doc’s impact on literally thousands of lives” is a true testament “to a wonderful life,” Bull said.  

Paula Dockery , widow of Doc Dockery , receives condolences from Tom Petcoff as family members enter the funeral services for CC Doc Dockery at First Methodist Church in Lakeland Fl. Thursday August 11, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

Summit cofounder Thomas Petcoff also attended the service and said, “He really touched a lot of lives.”

Dockery’s many business accomplishments included employing thousands of people over 40 years. He eventually sold the company. Summit recently relocated to a multi-story office building in downtown Lakeland.

Regarding politics, Putnam explained that the beginning of the shift to the Republican South began with the 1966 election of Claude Roy Kirk Jr., who was the first Republican governor in Florida since Reconstruction. 

Dockery then supported former governors Bob Martinez and Jeb Bush leading to the eventual Republican majority in the Florida Legislature. 

C.C.

By 1990, the first Republican from Polk County was elected to the state Legislature and was followed by Paula Dockery, his wife, and Adam Putnam, who gave the Florida GOP the majority for the first time in 100 years.

Dockery was “selfless and self aware,” Putnam said. “Dockery was neither doctrinaire nor dogmatic. He was his own man.”

Dockery was well read, “informed and opinionated, which puts him in a small club these days,” Putnam added, calling him a “political junky” who kept a pollster on retainer to keep up with politics. “He was always busy, but never too busy.”

“Men like Doc still exist, but there are fewer,” Putnam said.

Doc Dockery spent the 1980s and 1990s advising Republican candidates



