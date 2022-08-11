Gabriel Byrne Leads the Investigation to Catch a Criminal in Murder at Yellowstone City DVD Giveaway

One of the biggest challenges in life is when a seemingly prosperous circumstance suddenly and unexpectedly begins to endanger the people involved in the situation. That’s certainly the case for the unsuspecting residents of the eponymous city in the new Western, ‘Murder at Yellowstone City,’ as some of its residents have dark secrets that are worth killing over in order to protect themselves.

RLJE Films will release the drama on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, August 23. The movie will be available on DVD for an SRP of $29.96 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97.

‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ was directed by Richard Gray (‘Robert The Bruce,’ ‘The Lookalike’) and written by Eric Belgau (‘Robert the Bruce’). The film’s ensemble cast includes Gabriel Byrne (‘Hereditary,’ ‘The Usual Suspects’), Thomas Jane (‘The Expanse,’ ‘Hung,’ ‘Boogie Nights’), Isaiah Mustafa (‘It Chapter Two,’ ‘Shadowhunters‘), Anna Camp (‘Pitch Perfect‘ franchise, ‘True Blood‘), Aimee Garcia (‘Woke,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Dexter’), Emma Kenney (‘The Conners,’ ‘Shameless’), Zach McGowan (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ‘Black Sails’), with Nat Wolff (‘The Fault In Our Stars,’ ‘The Stand’) and Richard Dreyfuss (‘Jaws,’ ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus’).

In ‘Murder at Yellowstone City,’ the once peaceful and booming titular city has fallen on hard times, but when a local prospector strikes gold, things seem to start turning around. Any hope is soon shattered, however, when the prospector is found dead and the Sheriff quickly arrests a mysterious newcomer.

But nothing is so simple in this sleepy western town, and more than a few of the locals have secrets to keep and reasons to kill. As the brutal murders continue, pitting neighbor against neighbor, Yellowstone City goes down a bloody path to a final showdown that not all will survive.

