George Harrison Recorded a Guitar Solo for ‘Here Comes the Sun’ That Never Ended up on the Track

George Harrison is one of the songwriters behind “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles. Later, this artist offered a glimpse into his creative process, even revealing that he wrote a guitar solo for this original track.

George Harrison wrote ‘Here Comes the Sun’ for The Beatles

English singer-songwriter, guitarist and former Beatle, George Harrison | Michael Putland/Getty Images

They’re the rock band behind “Let It Be,” “Twist and Shout,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “In My Life.” Along with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr, Harrison was a member of The Beatles.

Although John Lennon and Paul McCartney are credited as songwriters on most Beatles songs, Harrison and Ringo Starr created their originals for the group. For Ringo Starr, that meant “Octopus’s Garden.” For Harrison, that meant “Here Comes the Sun.”

“It seems as if winter in England goes on forever; by the time spring comes, you really deserve it,” Harrison wrote in Anthology. “So one day, I decided I was going to sag off Apple, and I went over to Eric Clapton’s house.”

“The relief of not having to go and see all those dopey accountants was wonderful,” he continued, “and I walked around the garden with one of Eric’s acoustic guitars and wrote ‘Here Comes The Sun.’”

This track was Harrison’s second original song included on the Beatles’ Abbey Road. It featured his vocals and guitar playing, as well as original lyrics about spring breaking through winter in England.

“Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter,” the verse states. “Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been here.”