Categories
Business

George Harrison Recorded a Guitar Solo for ‘Here Comes the Sun’ That Never Ended up on the Track

George Harrison is one of the songwriters behind “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles. Later, this artist offered a glimpse into his creative process, even revealing that he wrote a guitar solo for this original track. 

George Harrison wrote ‘Here Comes the Sun’ for The Beatles

George Harrison Recorded a Guitar Solo for 'Here Comes the Sun' That Never Ended up on the Track
English singer-songwriter, guitarist and former Beatle, George Harrison | Michael Putland/Getty Images

They’re the rock band behind “Let It Be,” “Twist and Shout,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “In My Life.” Along with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr, Harrison was a member of The Beatles.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.