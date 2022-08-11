Categories
Hands on: Samsung Buds 2 Pro review


Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a surprisingly aggressive reimagining of the Buds line. Instead of jumping off from the Buds Pro design, these Bluetooth earbuds clearly started with the look and feel of the Galaxy Buds 2 and then took an Exacto blade to the body, carving away bits and pieces to accommodate better mics and sensors to improve fit, audio, and noise-canceling abilities. That Samsung did this while making the earbuds 15% smaller than the last Buds is impressive.

The result is an already impressive pair of buds that, in my brief hands-on, provided a great fit, notably good active noise cancellation (ANC), and rich audio.



