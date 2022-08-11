Heartbroken mother of 4-year-old Sahara Salman grieves ‘my world’s torn apart’

Heartbroken Sana Ahmad, 28, said her world had been torn apart by Sahara Salman’s death and accused Southern Gas Networks of negligence for not stopping the catastrophe – despite warnings.

Sahara was killed and four others injured when the blast wiped out two houses in Thornton Heath, south London, on Monday.

Residents including Sahara’s family had reported a gas stench days before the tragedy but were told there was no problem.

Sana said: “There was a big bang. The explosion was so bad it almost felt like missiles were dropped on the properties. Sahara’s room had collapsed.

“She was starting school in September. Her uniform was bought and all of this could have been prevented. Now we are all suffering. The world is so cruel.”

An investigation is being carried out by police, the fire brigade and the Health and Safety Executive. SGN said it was co-operating.