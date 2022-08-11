Hoaprox to hold concert in the metaverse at Bandwagon Pixel Party, here’s how to join

Hoaprox is making his metaverse debut.

The Vietnamese EDM icon will be heading to the metaverse for the first time with a special concert at Bandwagon Pixel Party this 28 August at 10 PM SGT on Decentraland. The ‘Saviour’ hitmaker comes as the latest act to grace the virtual stages of the metaverse concert series, following AmPm, ShiGGa Shay, Dipha Barus, Forests, and MRYNE.

Hosted by Bandwagon Labs in partnership with EBX and Mettaverse, Bandwagon Pixel Party is a virtual concert series that not only showcases Asia’s budding talents but also allows music fans’ to experience their favourite artists in a whole new way.

Here’s everything you need to know to join AmPm’s metaverse concert at Bandwagon Pixel Party.

WHO IS HOAPROX?

Known for his musical dexterity and sonic versatility across electronic music, Hoaprox is one of the most exciting DJs in the region. He was the youngest artist ever to win the music competition The Remix Generations in 2017 and has since proven to be Vietnam’s top electronic act.

Whether it’s dubstep, future house, or nu-disco, Hoaprox never fails to bring forward his signature style and personality in his music. Across just five years in the scene, the renowned DJ has made a name for himself in Asia and beyond, releasing hit party anthems like ‘Saviour’, ‘I Can’t Find You’, and ‘World Of The Wind’.

WHAT IS DECENTRALAND?

Decentraland is a game-like, virtual open-world platform that allows users to create avatars, roam through digital environments, interact with others, and attend super-cool events (like Bandwagon Pixel Party). Think of it as one of the gateways to the Metaverse.

Users can also connect their digital wallets to collect and access their NFTs.

HOW TO TUNE IN TO BANDWAGON PIXEL PARTY?

The great part about Bandwagon Pixel Party is that anyone from anywhere in the world can tune in. Not restricted to locations and venue capacities, it’s pretty simple to dance your heart out to Haoprox’s banging tunes from wherever you are—all you’ll need is a good computer that can handle the entire Metaverse experience.

To enter the Metaverse with the ‘With You’ act, you just need to register for a Decentraland account and customise your own avatar. And to add to your experience, you can even connect your digital wallet via Metamask where you can store your in-world process and access your digital assets—like your Bandwagon NFT Attendance Pass. Check out how to set up your Metamask wallet below.

The first 500 attendees to Bandwagon Pixel Party can collect an NFT Attendance Pass, which are essentially like digital wristbands showing you attended the event. These will give you access to Bandwagon’s future NFT drops, private chatrooms, raffles, and more.

Join Bandwagon Pixel Party here.