IKEA Releases Instructions for a DIY Sustainable Indoor Garden

The Growroom was first featured at the Chart Art Fair and then the structure was on display at the Vice’s Munchies Festival in Copenhagen.

Visitors could experience the sustainable living by entering the sphere and embracing everything it has to offer.

Various countries have shown interest in the Growroom, these include Helsinki, Rio de Janeiro, Taiwan, and San Francisco. However, promoting sustainable living, without providing the means to accomplish the objective, does not bode well for Space10. For this reason, their plans are available worldwide, for free.

The team at Space10 says “It is designed to support our everyday sense of well-being in the cities by creating a small oasis or ‘pause’-architecture in our high paced societal scenery “

