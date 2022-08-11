Joanne Barton

Word has been received of the passing of Joanne Euguenia Robins Barton in Arvada, CO. Joanne was born on April 28, 1928, in Osceola, Iowa the only child of Edith Potter Robins and R. Eugene Robins.

She was raised on the Robins farm and lived there until her marriage to Dale Eugene “Gene” Barton on February 2, 1946. This union was blessed with 3 children, Rita Kay Barton Hertel, Elizabeth Anne Barton Akard and James Eugene Barton. During their marriage Gene & Joanne lived in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico and finally returning to the Robins farm east of Osceola

Joanne’s life-long passion was genealogy. As a young child she spent time with her grandparents, aunts, and uncles learning about her family history. Eventually she self-published the book “Out of the Robins Nest”.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 68 years, Gene Barton and her son-in-law, Richard Hertel. Left to remember all of the good times are her daughters, Rita and Beth, 5 grandchildren, R. Gene Hertel (Michelle), Renee Hertel Chua (Bryan), Christopher Akard (Tiffany), Patricia Akard (Sarah), Master Sgt. Matthew Akard (Yasari), 14 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.