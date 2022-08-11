Lake Cumberland Open attracts 107 tennis players

A total of 107 players from throughout southern and eastern Kentucky competed in the sixth annual Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Open on July 30th and 31st.

The event, organized by the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association, is part of the Central Kentucky Tennis Series.

As always, the tournament featured both junior and adult divisions. Many of the participants were local, but others came from as far aways as Bowling Green, Louisville and Barbourville.

Locals Melissa Harris and Sarah Brown won the women’s B doubles division. Former Pulaski County High School standout and current Campbellsville University player Emma Calfee won the women’s open doubles division with partner Lindsay Jones; Somerset resident Alfie Cheng teamed up with Colin Hart of Stanford to win the men’s open division. Locals Kevin Hampton and Lanny Holt are in the finals of the men’s B doubles division, postponed because of rain.

Go to ckts.org to see full results.