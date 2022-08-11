Categories
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacted To The “Illegal, Unauthorized” Texas Church Version Of “Hamilton”


For context, The Door McAllen church staged a version of Hamilton this past weekend — with some of the lyrics changed and an anti-gay sermon at the end.

Some of the reported changed lyrics include the original lyrics, “I know who I married / So long as you come home at the end of the day” being changed to “My hope is in Jesus / If you could just give him a chance today” in the song “That Would Be Enough.” There was also reportedly a scene added where Hamilton repents for his sins and accepts Jesus Christ.

As footage from the unauthorized production began going viral across social media — though the church appears to have since deleted their videos of the show — they unsurprisingly reached the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work,” Lin-Manuel wrote on Twitter, while sharing a statement from the Dramatists Guild.

Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.
And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth. 1/2 https://t.co/yMtM3z9crI


Twitter: @Lin_Manuel

“We hold up the Door McAllen Church’s brazen infringement to shine a light on the problematic pattern of some theatrical organizations performing authors’ work without a license and rewriting the text without authorial consent. No organization, professional, amateur, or religious, is exempt from these laws,” the statement reads.

“Always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth,” he added.

A spokesperson for Hamilton further told the New York Times, “The ‘Hamilton’ family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.”

Looks like the lawyers will lawyer, then!





