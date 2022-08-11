Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacted To The “Illegal, Unauthorized” Texas Church Version Of “Hamilton”

For context, The Door McAllen church staged a version of Hamilton this past weekend — with some of the lyrics changed and an anti-gay sermon at the end.
Some of the reported changed lyrics include the original lyrics, “I know who I married / So long as you come home at the end of the day” being changed to “My hope is in Jesus / If you could just give him a chance today” in the song “That Would Be Enough.” There was also reportedly a scene added where Hamilton repents for his sins and accepts Jesus Christ.
As footage from the unauthorized production began going viral across social media — though the church appears to have since deleted their videos of the show — they unsurprisingly reached the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work,” Lin-Manuel wrote on Twitter, while sharing a statement from the Dramatists Guild.
“Always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth,” he added.
A spokesperson for Hamilton further told the New York Times, “The ‘Hamilton’ family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.”
Looks like the lawyers will lawyer, then!
