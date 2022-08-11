Categories
Man Accused Of Being Member Of ISIS “Beatles” Group Charged In UK

Aine Davis had been serving a prison sentence in Turkey for terrorism offenses. (Representational)

London:

A British man accused of being part of an ISIS kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles” has been charged with terrorism offenses after returning to the UK, police said.

“A 38-year-old man has been charged with various terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” police said in a statement, adding that Aine Davis has been remanded in police custody.

Hours earlier, Davis was reported to have been arrested after landing at Luton airport on a flight from Turkey, where he had been serving a prison sentence for terrorism offenses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

