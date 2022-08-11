McGuffey series present program on Booth

Abraham Lincoln’s assassin will be the subject of the next William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society Memories of a Lifetime lecture. Traci Manning, curator of education for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, will talk about John Wilkes Booth, including his acting career and how the Civil War shaped and changed his political beliefs.

Manning has a bachelor’s degree in religion and Civil War-era studies from Gettysburg College and a master’s degree in applied history from Shippensburg University.

The program starts 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Denny’s Restaurant Meeting Room, 4020 Belmont Ave., Liberty. Admission is $5 for McGuffey members and $6 for nonmembers. Reservations are recommended by calling 330-726-8277.