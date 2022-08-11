Movies That Were Canceled Right Before Their Release

Of all the many entries on this list, “A Rainy Day in New York” holds one unique spot: it was finished and received an official release. But before you assume we’re simply going crazy from researching so many crushing failures, know that the road to release for “A Rainy Day in New York” was a long one, and it involved one very contentious cancellation.

The film was written and directed by Woody Allen and was planned for wide release in 2018. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez, the premise and trappings were typical of an Allen film: the stars weave in and out of love — or at least the half-hearted, neurotic version Allen favors — while fitting in copious homages to the great artists of yesteryear and, of course, New York City. Though critical consensus about the film is that it is a bland, uninspired affair, that isn’t what prevented its release — that was Allen himself.

Allen has long faced scrutiny for alleged acts of sexual misconduct, most notably the sexual abuse of adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, and in 2018, the #MeToo Movement caused a resurgence of interest in those allegations. Because of that, as The Hollywood Reporter put it, distributor Amazon “got cold feet.” Allen sued Amazon, the two eventually settled, and “A Rainy Day in New York” was released on Amazon Prime in 2021.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).