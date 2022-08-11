Norway Cancels Advice Against Travel to Shanghai – SchengenVisaInfo.com

After a long-term closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the city of Shanghai has reopened this summer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway has announced, and as a result of which, Norwegians are no longer advised to avoid travel to this city.

In a statement issued today, August 11, the Ministry has rescinded the travel advisory, which advised against any travel to Shanghai that is not strictly necessary, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“The background for the travel council was the extensive closure of society and the introduction of strict infection prevention measures. Shanghai has now reopened, and the situation in the city is roughly similar to the situation in other parts of China,” the statement reads.

China is still maintaining strict infection control measures against Covid-19 and still has significant restrictions on entry into the country, and the Chinese authorities are not issuing tourist visas.

On April 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked its citizens to refrain from any travel to Shanghai that is not absolutely mandatory.

Through a statement released on the same date, the Ministry announced that travel advisories had been introduced for Shanghai due to the closure and restrictions for COVID-19 that were introduced on April 1 in the city.

“Shanghai has been completely shut down for almost four weeks with strict movement restrictions that, among other things, make it difficult to obtain food and health care,” the statement reads.

In this regard, the Ministry had explained that it would be difficult to travel in and out of Shanghai as long as the closure continues.

In October 2021, Norway’s Global Travel Council – which was a general advice against travel to most world countries – was abolished. Instead, it was decided that the Ministry of the Internal Affairs of Norway, in special cases, could introduce new travel advisories for certain countries and areas as a result of the pandemic.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, ended its city-wide lockdown in early June but has continued to impose tough restrictions, including relentless testing and immediate lockdowns where COVID-19 cases are found.

In July, authorities reported that about 240 neighbourhoods across Shanghai have been marked as medium or high-risk areas and placed under lockdown.

Moreover, in April, the US State Department also urged Americans to reconsider travel to China due to local laws and restrictions related to COVID-19.

Many criticisms of the lack of food and long lockdowns regarding the country’s “zero COVID” policies have also flooded the country’s social media. However, so far, three Shanghai city government health officials have been fired.