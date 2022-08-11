‘Out of touch!’ Pension Credit claim delays slammed as Britons wait for £3,300 support

Pension Credit is designed to help low income pensioners with a valuable financial top up, but it has been significantly underclaimed. Consequently, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) took action with its Pension Credit Awareness Day, designed to draw attention to eligibility.

Pension Credit claims saw a 275 percent increase following the Government’s efforts to raise take-up of the boost for low income pensioners.

This has been widely welcomed as progressing the right people towards the support they need.

However, the DWP has acknowledged teething problems with processing the new claims.

A statement from the Department said: “We currently aim to process claims within approximately 35 days from receipt, although this time can vary if we have to seek additional information from a customer in support of their claim.

