Pontac expands its comfort zone by stepping into metaverse

Founded in 2018, Pontac has been reminding its staff that being bold is their greatest capital as a new blood in the market, while stepping outside of and expanding their comfort zone is their way to grow.

As a one-stop marketing service provider, Pontac takes pride in crafting innovative digital solutions with a strong basis in data and technology, which cover a wide range of digital deliverables, including website development, CRM transformation, marketing campaigns, and marketing automations.

To further expand the agency’s comfort zone, it has recently stepped into the world of metaverse in 2021, and further explored the virtual world with the launch of campaigns YSL BEAUTY ZONE and SHISEIDO 150th ANNIVERSARY.

< SHISEIDO 150th ANNIVERSARY >

< YSL BEAUTY ZONE >

Participants at YSL BEAUTY ZONE can create their own avatar and attend a series of activities to experience the virtual online store. The activities include interactive game zone and BEAUTY STAGE concert. Virtual MODIFACE technology is also utilised on YSL’s ace products and exclusive products. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet the performers of this year’s concert in the metaverse.

< Exploring the YSL BEAUTY ZONE with your avatar >

At this year’s MARKies Awards held by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, taking home the coveted overall “Best of Show – Campaign” was YSL BEAUTY RECORDS, while Pontac emerged victorious in the “Best of Show – Agency” category. This has proven that the agency’s concept of “marketing in metaverse” is not only working, but is also gaining recognition and popularity.

YSL BEAUTY RECORDS was launched to boost YSL’s social media presence in the local market and differentiate the brand. It also aimed to recruit new and younger customers; entertain customers; increase brand stickiness; as well as overcoming the impact on sales of the pandemic and strengthening YSL’s eCommerce channels.

The team wanted to reproduce the look and feel of a physical event with web AR, Unity and HTML5 technologies on a virtual event website, instead of just letting consumers experience the brand through Facebook or Instagram, along with full funnel strategies ranging from KOL endorsements, media coverage, and digital activation.

Being an award-winning digital agency with project experience in Asia Pacific, Pontac has won the hearts from its loyal clients spanning industries and cultures, including L’Oréal Group, LVMH Group, Estée Lauder Group, Swire, Samsung and more.

With a vision of being tactical and strategic, Pontac strives to deliver work of the highest standard with teamwork which it believes is what makes things possible, as it is excited to be part of a new era, Pontac’s co-founder Anson Leung said: “We are all about being the rule breakers, so are our clients. It feels great to work with people with similar thoughts and visions.”

The article is sponsored by Pontac.