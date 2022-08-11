Public pools under threat – swimming legends campaign to stop closures

They have been axed due to staffing problems, rising energy costs and shortages of key chemicals like chlorine.

Greg Whyte, an ex-Olympian and board member at leisure trade body UKactive, called it a “health and welfare disaster”.

The former British pentathlete claimed even more pools are at risk this year.

Swim England has predicted 2,000 public and private pools could be lost by the end of 2030.

In the three years to last March one council in six had lost a pool, adding up to at least 60.

The BBC, using the Freedom of Information Act, also found the West Midlands and Scotland hit hardest, losing eight each.