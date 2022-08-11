Saline, Gallatin local briefs

Harrisburg, Eldorado libraries win grants

The Harrisburg District Library and Eldorado Memorial Library have gotten a share of the $627,624 in 2023 Project Next Generation grants issued to 30 public libraries statewide to support a mentoring program for at-risk youth. In the process, students learn to achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution. The Eldorado Memorial Public Library District was awarded $13,923 and the Harrisburg District Library will receive $12,594. Other southern Illinois libraries to receive grant money are Marion, Carbondale, Carterville, Anna and Sparta. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.

Saline Genealogical Society expands open hours

The Saline County Genealogical Library, located on the ground floor of city hall in Harrisburg, has expanded its hours. The library will now be open from 9 a.m. to noon every weekday except Wednesday. The library will be closed on holidays or when city hall is closed. The library’s collection of materials relating to the genealogy and local history of southern Illinois and neighboring regions is open to all members of the public free of charge.

River-to-River Trail monument dedicated

The River-to-River Trail Society and the Saline County Tourism Board are inviting the public to the unveiling and dedication of a monument to John O’Dell and the River-to-River Trail, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. A brief ceremony will be held on the grounds of Herod Springs Baptist Church on Route 34 in Herod. The trail was only a dream until the 1990s, when O’Dell set out on foot to blaze a trail from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River, enlisting the aid of the U.S. Forest Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and many private citizens. Today the trail stretches 159 miles from Elizabethtown and Battery Rock on the Ohio River to Grand Tower on the Mississippi.

Lineup set for Cobden Peach Festival

The annual Peach Festival will be celebrated Aug. 12 and 13 at Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. Most of the activities begin at 5 p.m. both days, with a carnival, games, a queen contest, food including peach cobbler, bingo, a raffle, and a “spin and win” for peaches. The musical entertainment for Friday will be Party Express Karaoke, and on Saturday it will be Diamond Dog. The event is sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club. Proceeds go to community and charitable projects. The 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The Peach Festival Parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Union County Museum, 117 S. Appleknocker, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: (618) 893-2425.