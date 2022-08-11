Satellite images show Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea; Moscow’s military exports under strain

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked his British, Danish and American counterparts for their support while attending the Ukraine donor conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, during which he stressed the importance of staying unified against Russia.

“Russia’s words, and agreements with them, are not worth the paper they are written on. So what can be done? This solution is obvious,” Reznikov said. “Russia succeeds when it manages to divide us, when it confronts us one-on-one, pulling together its resources and beating us. Russia is defeated and backs down when it loses the initiative, and meets with coordinated resistance.”

The conference was being held to discuss long-term financial and military support for Ukraine’s defense in its war against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the conference via video call.

— Natasha Turak