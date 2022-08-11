Semi-truck overturns on I-71 spilling thousands of beer cans

A semi-truck carrying beer crashed on an Interstate 71 ramp Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.It happened around 8:50 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway when it overturned, spilling its entire cargo of Bud Light.Most of the beer ended up in the median between the Snyder and the ramp.LMPD reported that there were no injuries and that the driver got out on his own.You can see more aerial WLKY Chopper HD footage of the scene below:Thousands of cans of Bud Light could be seen along with several boxes intact after being dumped out over 30 feet away from the truck.Police said that there may be traffic delays as cleanup crews are out handling the scene.The right shoulder is blocked, according to TRIMARC.LMPD Eighth Division officers are maintaining a presence during the cleanup.

