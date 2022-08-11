South: Ukraine Army destroys over 40 invaders, three howitzers, arms depot, command post

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 41 invaders and Russian military equipment on the southern front on August 10. Ukrainian aircraft also struck Russian ammunition warehouses and a command post.

Ukraine’s South Operational Command said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft launched six airstrikes on enemy positions in the past day. Assault aircraft twice hit a stronghold and concentrations of manpower, weapons and equipment of the Russian forces in the Beryslav district, Kherson region.

In addition, Ukrainian bomber aircraft attacked two ammunition warehouses and equipment in the Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv region. Using helicopters, Ukraine’s Armed Forces twice struck a stronghold and concentrations of manpower, weapons, and equipment of the Russian occupying forces.

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Eleron-3 drone when the occupiers tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the Mykolaiv district.

The command confirmed that on the southern axis on August 10, the invaders lost 41 soldiers, three Msta-B howitzers, and seven armored vehicles and cars.

Near the village of Novokamianka, Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders fired at a command post of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Coastal Troops of the Russian Navy.

Outside the village of Chervonyi Mayak, the enemy’s 49th army lost its command post. In Ishchenka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a command and observation post of a battalion tactical group of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division. Near Barvinok, Ukrainian forces struck an arms depot of the enemy.