Strap this leather Apple Watch band on your wrist at just $8.50 for today only (Reg. $16+)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deal offers, Marge Plus (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band in brown and Space Gray for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This band is regularly $16 and more recently coming up to $17, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the going rate and will be at the lowest we can find for another 8 hours or until stock sells out. A notable leather alternative to some of those pricey handcrafted options out there, it is compatible with all Apple Watch models and a range of sizes from 38mm up to 45mm. It carries a stainless steel polished classic buckle with a visible stitching detail and fits wrists between 6.3 and 7.9 inches. More details below.

Marge Plus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Fit Size: Fits 6.3″-7.9″ (160mm-200mm) wrist, it can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.

Superior Quality: 100% Genuine Leather Band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, New stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-coloured Classic buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent.

