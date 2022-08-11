Strikes at Europe’s largest nuclear plant cause UN call for demilitarised zone in Ukraine





Over the past weekend Ukraine accused Russia of causing “nuclear terror” following its continued attack on the site which damaged various areas of the plant. Ukraine also demanded from the West that further sanctions are put in place on Russia due to its dangerous actions which could have catastrophic consequences.

On the weekend, Enerhoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company responsible for the plant, said: “The Russian occupiers once again fired rockets at the site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and the town of Enerhodar. “One…employee was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds caused by the explosion.” The company confirmed that the plant was hit five times on Thursday whereas Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Russian-appointed officials said Ukraine shelled the plant twice. The strikes on the weekend damaged some administration buildings at the nuclear plant while other rockets also fell into a “zone storing used nuclear fuel”.

The company added that a separate attack last Friday damaged three radiation sensors at the site along with 174 containers which hold spent nuclear fuel were stored in the open at the dry storage area which was hit. Following the events of the weekend, the nuclear watchdog for the United Nations called the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster". A spokesperson from the Agency added: "Any military firepower directed at or from the facility would amount to playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences." Now the UN chief has encouraged the implementation of a demilitarised zone at the nuclear plant following the fears of "catastrophic consequences".

