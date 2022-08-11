Tanium Ranked in Top 25 of the Forbes Cloud 100 List

Company recognized as a leader every year since list’s inception for standout performance in cloud computing

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), has been named to the Top 25 of the Forbes Cloud 100 for the seventh year running. The Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“This is a very exciting time for Tanium,” said Orion Hindawi, co-founder and CEO of Tanium. “With XEM, we have established an entirely new approach to address some of the most significant technology challenges organizations face today by offering a converged platform that provides industry-leading visibility to real-time endpoint data with advance security remediation, whether on-prem or in the cloud. We’ve heard loud and clear from our customers that they want a seamless platform to locate all of their data, patch every device, and implement critical security controls in seconds while meeting compliance needs and providing vigilance across their organizations. Inclusion among this prestigious list is a direct reflection of our commitment to the innovations that drive customer success.”

Marketing Technology News: Kompute Deploys Decentralized Cloud Computing Protocol Specifically for Web3

“Great companies are born out of all environments, and it’s exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector”

Earlier this year, Tanium launched XEM, combining data and workflows from four traditionally siloed areas — IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk — into a single platform. The unique approach protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from cyber threats. It delivers real-time intelligence directly from the endpoint using a unified set of controls and a common taxonomy to protect critical information and infrastructure in the cloud while significantly improving collaboration across teams to boost operational efficiency.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees.”

As technological complexity continues to run rampant through customer IT estates, Tanium Cloud brings stability to the myriad of point solutions, flawed processes, and failed outcomes that plague many organizations. Tanium Cloud makes business insight readily available, reducing time to incident resolution, decreasing technical debt, and mitigating organizational downtime risk.

“The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years’ honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally.”

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Ali Habibzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, Deepcrawl

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlisted the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“Great companies are born out of all environments, and it’s exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector,” said Alex Kayyal, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. ”The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing.”