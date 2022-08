Local hero Bianca Andreescu moved into the last 16 of the National Bank Open by defeating Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night. Andreescu, ranked No 53, will face Chinese Qinwen Zheng next.

That’s the second impressive wins in two days for the 22-year-old Canadian, who won against Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 11 seed (7-6 (5), 6-4), on Thursday.

Cornet, ranked No 40, beat Caroline Garcia (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) in the previous round of the Canadian Open.

Toronto WTA 1000, other second-round results :