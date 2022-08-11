The Bungalows At Key Largo Is One Of The Best All-Inclusive Resorts In The Keys

Bungalows Key Largo is a tranquil, all-inclusive resort hidden amid a botanical garden on the ocean’s edge, oozing with old-world island charm. Bungalows Key Largo reimagines the all-inclusive vacation as an island haven for relaxation and detachment. The resort, located close to the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, only accepts guests over the age of 21. The guests relax and keep active during their vacations with various activities like boat tours, daily yoga, stand-up paddle boarding, afternoons at the full-service spa, and lounging by one of the many pools.

Key Largo is the first and northernmost of the Florida Keys, and it is home to tropical hardwoods, two state parks, a national park, and a portion of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The resort is situated at Mile Marker 99, facing Buttonwood Sound. The scenic views of the Gulf of Mexico on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other may be enjoyed about an hour’s drive south of Miami along Overseas Highway.

The Peaceful And Exquisite Bungalows

To help couples relax and rediscover their love, the 12-acre boutique resort created and owned by renowned hotelier Jerry Johnson features 135 opulent bungalows (31 of which have waterfront views). Waterfront Bungalows in Key Largo are beautiful hideaways along the resort’s 1,000 feet of shoreline, where high-end facilities and modern coastal design come together perfectly. The Garden Bungalows come in either a king bed or two queen beds. This resort’s bungalows are a little piece of heaven, nestled amid the lush floral gardens. In this luxurious retreat, visitors can unwind to the sights and sounds of nature.





Achieving complete relaxation in these bungalows is easy thanks to the soothing whites, textured neutrals, and soft blues used in the decor. The area is warmed and romantically layered with organic textures and lovely finishes. Unwind in the security of a private veranda and outdoor whirlpool tub on sun-kissed Key Largo. Bungalow amenities include a private patio with two Adirondack chairs and two cruiser bicycles, an indoor spa bathroom with a rain shower, an alfresco soaking tub and garden shower, and a veranda decorated with bougainvillea. Take advantage of these bicycles to ride around the vast, palm tree-lined grounds.





Enjoyable Activities At Key Largo

The average annual high and low temperatures in Key Largo are approximately 71 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. Bungalows Key Largo caters to its visitors on a grand scale, whether they want to unwind and relax or embark on an action-packed journey through land, sea, and sky. Guests can rent stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, snorkeling equipment, and other water sports equipment outside their bungalows. The full-service watersports tiki hut at Bungalows Key Largo takes full advantage of the resort’s prime location on 1,000 feet of waterfront shoreline.

Additional excursions are available each day aboard one of the resort’s luxurious Bungalows boats. Enjoy tapas and cocktails while paddling a catamaran or kayak through the unique ecology of the Everglades as the sun sets. Aboard the roomy catamaran, you may enjoy a relaxing cruise across Florida Bay. Relax with a refreshing drink from the resort’s bar and some tasty charcuterie from the kitchen while watching the blazing sun drop beyond the horizon. Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime adventure aboard one of the resort’s electric Duffy boats, the rare WorldCat 28′ Dual console state-of-the-art power catamaran, or the elegant Gemini Sailboat.





Everglades National Park, snorkeling, relaxing on a sandbar, sunset cruises, dining and drinking at waterfront restaurants and bars along the key’s coastline, and much more are all on the agenda. Daily group yoga classes take place outdoors on the resort’s Tranquility Beach so guests can meditate to the relaxing soundtrack of ocean waves.

Bungalows At Key Largo’s On-Site Dining Options

Guests enjoy delicious snacks or meals at Bungalows Key Largo, whether conch fritters, chicken wings, or the day’s catch. Unwind with a tropical cocktail from the Sunset Tiki Bar in any of the two pools or two Jacuzzis. Then there is Fish Tales, a casual restaurant that provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a view of the ocean and menu items heavily influenced by the Mediterranean and fresh, regional delicacies.





Sea Señor, on the other hand, is a beachfront restaurant serving authentic Mexican cuisine and refreshing margaritas. Bogie and Bacall’s is a fine dining establishment where guests can get a real taste of the high life with a sommelier-curated wine list and a multi-course meal after enjoying a top-shelf beverage at the Hemingway Bar.

Relax And Rejuvenate At The Key Largo Spa

Relax your mind and body at the Zen Garden Spa. There are five private outdoor cabanas and a waterfront treatment hut on the bay where one can have massages, facials, and other treatments to help with relaxation and rejuvenation. A Himalayan salt therapy treatment room, an indoor relaxation area, and a eucalyptus steam room are also available at the spa.