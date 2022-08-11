‘Time to respond is winter’ Sunak ally admits immediate cost of living help not coming





Conservative MP and Rishi Sunak supporter Mark Spencer dismissed the prospect of an immediate cost of living help to the most hit. The Commons leader claimed the “reasonable approach” to follow to tackle the ongoing crisis is to wait until the autumn and winter “once we’re in possession of the full extent of the challenge that we face”.

Mr Spencer told BBC Breakfast: “The Government does recognise there’s a huge challenge coming. “But the time to respond to that is in the autumn and the winter, at that moment once we’re in possession of the full facts and the full extent of the challenge that we face. “I think that’s a reasonable approach. “We do recognise that people are under and will be under huge pressure as we get to the winter months and the cost of heating their homes becomes much more challenging.”

The comments came as BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt challenged the minister on which measures the government is planning to take to support the most vulnerable. Referring to an earlier BBC Breakfast interview held with the Chairman of Utilita Energy, Mr Stayt pointed out: "Derek Lickorish, who we spoke to a short time ago, said the government is sitting on its hands. "He said there is now on this earth that we as in his company can cope with what's lying ahead. "He can see exactly what's happening, but the government can't."