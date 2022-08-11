TRACING THE LINES: Organizing Your Genealogy Computer Files

In a previous article, I discussed the value of using genealogy software programs to organize your genealogy finds.

Not everything you come across in your research will fit neatly into a commercial genealogy program. This article provides a starting point that may be helpful.

No Time Like the Present

The best time to start your organization scheme is when you first start researching.

For those who have researched for many years, it might be time to rethink and reorganize your file structure.

After all, it is harder to clean out a full closet where every nook and cranny is filled than starting with an empty closet, organizing it neatly as you go.

The organization will save you time. It also helps you recognize where there might be gaps in your research.

Right or Wrong?

Let me stress here that there is no one “right” way to organize your files.

Brainstorm and come up with a structure that works for the way your mind works.

Consistency is important. You may wish to write out your plan before implementation.

You could keep a copy of your plan near or on a file on your computer for reference.

Why Should You Bother?

When you find records or photographs online that you want to keep, save the file to your computer!

Even if you use online services, such as Ancestry, MyHeritage or even the free FamilySearch site, I recommend saving documents and photos hosted there to your own computer.

The permissions that the online services obtained from the record-holding entities can expire, so you may be unable to access those images later — or if you let your membership lapse, in the case of subscription sites.

Also, suppose you want to share just one particular record with someone else, or upload it to your genealogy software, or an online tree. In that case, you’ll be able to find it on your computer more quickly, rather than searching for a needle in a messy haystack of data.

Descriptors

Take the time to create descriptive custom file names and folders.

For example, you could start with a folder called Genealogy.

Within that folder, you could have folders for surnames, localities, photos, vital records, newspapers, and other categories you may want to add.

You can even create a folder for your research plans.

Some operating systems allow you to color-code your folders, so if you’re a visual person, you may want to try it.

The basic idea is that by creating file names by surname, place or dates, you will find it easier to jump to files that pertain to a specific person or a specific branch of your family.

If you create files for locales, be consistent with how you choose to indicate the places. For example, will you choose to use the full state name or an abbreviation?

Organizing some files by date will help keep files in chronological order.

When naming files, please keep it simple. Use only numbers, letters, hyphens and underscores.

Not all devices and programs easily process files with special characters, brackets, parentheses, spaces and periods. Instead, use hyphens within words or phrases and underscores to separate words or phrases.

Decide What Comes First

Filed by Name First

•Template: Surname-firstname_yyy-mm-dd_state-place_event.ext

•Example 1: Jones-John_1890_08_25_TN-Cumberland-Crossville_Probate.pdf

•Example 2: Jones-John_1880_04_01__unknown-place_familyphoto.jpg

Filed by Place First

•Template: State-county-place_event_surname-firstname_yyyy-mm-dd.ext

•Example 1: TN-Cumberland-County_Deed-Index_Jones-John_1880-1900_FHL-Film12345.pdf

•(FHL-Film refers to a Family History Library microfilm)

•Example 2: IL-Cook-Chicago_City-Directory_1880_Jones-John.jpg

Filed by Date First

•Template: YYYY-mm-dd_surname-firstname_state-place_source.ext

•Example 1: 1904-10-25_Jones-John__TN-Cumberland County_taxrecord.pdf

•Example 2: 1880-10-02_Smith-Mary_Bible-Record.jpg

By organizing your computer files, you’ll be able to spend more time researching your ancestors and less time searching your computer.

Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.

Also, visit the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.