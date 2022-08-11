Veteran Mass. police officer arrested, held without bail

A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a resident called 911 reporting a man had broken into the residence and refused to leave.The DA’s office said Festa was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear.Festa was placed on administrative leave with pay, and an internal investigation was ordered by the police chief, the DA’s office said. Festa was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is expected back in court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing.No further information about the incident was released.

A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a resident called 911 reporting a man had broken into the residence and refused to leave.

The DA’s office said Festa was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear.

Festa was placed on administrative leave with pay, and an internal investigation was ordered by the police chief, the DA’s office said.

Festa was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is expected back in court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing.

No further information about the incident was released.