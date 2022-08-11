Categories
US

Veteran Mass. police officer arrested, held without bail


A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a resident called 911 reporting a man had broken into the residence and refused to leave.The DA’s office said Festa was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear.Festa was placed on administrative leave with pay, and an internal investigation was ordered by the police chief, the DA’s office said. Festa was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is expected back in court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing.No further information about the incident was released.

LYNN, Mass. —

A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a resident called 911 reporting a man had broken into the residence and refused to leave.

The DA’s office said Festa was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony placing a person in fear.

Festa was placed on administrative leave with pay, and an internal investigation was ordered by the police chief, the DA’s office said.

Festa was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is expected back in court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing.

No further information about the incident was released.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.