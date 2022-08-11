Weekender Aug. 11-14: Music, Wildcats fanfest, Movies in the Park, LKN Fondo | Cornelius Today

Check out what’s going on this week. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it.

Aug. 11-13

River Jam

7 pm. Live music takes place at the Whitewater Center, Charlotte.

Thursday, Aug. 11: Virginia Man

Friday, Aug. 12: Into the Fog

Saturday, Aug. 13: Circus No. 9

Aug. 11

Live music

6-9 pm. Gump Fiction. LangTree Lake Norman, 401 Langtree Road, Mooresville.

Unplugged+Live: Lunchtime Edition

11 am-12:30 pm. This all-ages event features live performances during your Thursday lunch hour with free meals for registered seniors. David B. Waymer Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville.

Thursdays on Main

6 p.m. Band of Oz. Veterans Park, 119 N. Main St., Kannapolis

Aug. 12

Live music

6-9 pm. Vel-Crows. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd., Cornelius.

Live Under The Oaks

6-8 pm. Joesph Gallo. The Grove across from Kilwins, Birkdale Village, Huntersville.

Live Music

7-10 pm. Chasing Phoenix. Royal Bliss Brewing Co. 7532 Royal Bliss Court, Denver.

2nd Friday – Throwback Edition

6-10 pm. Music, games, artist vendors, beverage and food trucks, fun for kids. Oak Street Mill, 19725 Oak St., Cornelius.

Movies in the Park

Movies begin at dusk and are open to the public, free of charge and will be shown at Veterans Park – Downtown Huntersville. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Check website for movie selection.

Fall Fan Fest

5:30-8:30 pm. Games, live music, craft beer, food trucks, and Wildcat team appearances from fall athletes and coaches. Richardson Stadium at Davidson College.

Just Kidding Around

9-11am. Games, singing and dancing with the Nifty’s from Dapper Street Kids. Free. Veterans Park, Main and Maxwell Streets. Huntersville.

Concert

9 pm. Elton Live. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show. Boatyard LKN, 18418 Statesville Road, Cornelius.

Live music

8-11 pm. Randy Moore. 158 on Main, 158 N. Main St., Mooresville.

Aug. 13

Saturday at the Square

6-8 pm. Southside Saints, variety. South Main Square, Davidson.

Live Music

10 pm – 1 am. Heroes at Last. Kat’s Seafood Kitchen, 19708 W Catawba Ave., Cornelius.

Live Music

7-10 pm. String Theory. Royal Bliss Brewing, 7532 Royal Bliss Ct., Denver.

Live music

6-9 pm. Queen City Siren. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd., Cornelius.

Live Music

9 pm-midnight. Kevin & Sean. Bin 11-, 19712 One Norman BLvd. Suite 110, Cornelius.

Concert

9 pm. Departure a Journey tribute band. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Boatyard LKN, 18418 Statesville Road, Cornelius.

Aug. 14

Concerts on the Green

6-8 pm. Gospelfest, Gospel. Concerts are free. Coolers and picnics OK. Food and beverage available for purchase. Village Green, downtown Davidson at the corner of Main Street and Concord Road, on the Davidson Public Library stage.

Lake Norman Fondo

7:30 am. The Lake Norman Fondo is a cycling event in Davidson that supports local charities throughout Lake Norman. The charity ride offers three distances for participants to choose from: 35, 50, and 75 miles. This is a fully supported ride with well-stocked rest stops and competitive timing sections; choose to sprint through them or enjoy the ride and cruise along back country roads.

Charlotte Pride Interfaith Service

4 pm. St. Luke’s Missionary Baptist, 1600 Norris Ave. Charlotte 28206.

Mooresville Cruise In

2-6 pm. LangTree Lake Norman, 401 Langtree Rd., Mooresville.

Live Music

6 pm – 9 pm. Sunday Funday with Dave & Woody. Kat’s Seafood Kitchen, 19708 W Catawba Ave, Cornelius. www.katsseafoodkitchen.com.

ONGOING

Thursday, Friday and Saturdays

Pickleball Open Play

8:30-11:30 am. Cornelius Parks & Recreation and Lake Norman Pickleball Association are now offering Pickleball Open Play at Robbins Park, 17738 West Catawba Ave. Players of all skill levels are welcome, Participants will need to bring their own paddle. This is a free, drop-in program; no registration is required.

Saturdays: Crafting

“Secret” Society of Crafters

10 am to noon, weather permitting. Connect with crafters in the area, find the motivation to pick up that project again, and benefit from the wisdom of a passionate crafting group. Hearts On Fiber, 208 South Village Ln. Suite A, Davidson.

Thursdays: Pickleball, music bingo, trivia, bridge

Senior Open Gym Pickleball

6-8 pm indoors at JV Washam Recreation Center, 9611 Westmoreland Road. Ages 50 and up. Balls and paddles available to borrow. Free.

Trivia

7 pm. Exercise your mind with Trivia! Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd., Cornelius.

Music bingo

7-9 pm. Eleven Lakes Brewing Co.10228 Bailey Road, Suite 201 Cornelius.

Trivia

7 pm. Grab a beer and test your knowledge. Royal Bliss Brewing Co. 7532 Royal Bliss Court, Denver.

Join the Lake Norman Bridge Center

12:30-4pm Thursdays at Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., if you have an interest in learning the game of bridge or want to develop your playing, bidding, and defense skills. All ages and skill levels are welcome. $5 per day, pay at the door.

Saturdays: Farmers markets, cardio funk, biking

Davidson Farmers Market

9 am – noon. 120 S. Main St., Davidson, next to Town Hall between Main St. & Jackson Streets.Rain or shine. No pets please.

Huntersville Growers’ Market

8 am – noon Saturdays at Veterans Park at Main & Maxwell, 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd., Huntersville.

Cardio Funk

9-10 am. Drop in for this high-energy class at Bailey Road Recreation Center. $10 per class, pay at the door.

Saturday Morning bike ride

8 am. Meet in front of Spirited Cyclist Bike Shop, 610 Jetton St, Davidson, in the Harris Teeter parking lot. Distance/pace: 32 miles; moderate/tempo 16-18mph no drop. Option for longer /faster rides.

