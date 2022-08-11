Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Covered 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’

TL;DR:

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz has a connection to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

He covered one of the songs from the album.

Dolenz significantly altered the track he covered.

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | SSPL/Getty Images

The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz covered a song from The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Dolenz said he was there when The Beatles recorded the original track. In addition, Dolenz revealed he altered the original song when he covered it.

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was there during the recording of songs from The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’

During a 2019 interview with Westword, Dolenz discussed his relationship with Paul McCartney. “We had dinner and hung out and talked,” Dolenz recalled. “He invited me down to Abbey Road Studios.”

Dolenz was there for a piece of Beatles history. “I was there when they were tracking ‘Good Morning Good Morning,’” he recalled. “Then I was back for a couple of other things and for the big Sgt. Pepper’s finale.”