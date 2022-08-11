Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club

LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured.

The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending her SUV into the pool.

A witness jumped in the water to help the woman get to the shallow end of the pool.

The woman was not hurt.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: