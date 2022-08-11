Categories
US

Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club


LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured.

The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland.

Police said the woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending her SUV into the pool.

A witness jumped in the water to help the woman get to the shallow end of the pool.

The woman was not hurt.

