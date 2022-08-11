Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at capacity; seeking adopters, fosters, donations

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking community members to help alleviate shelter capacity by fostering or adopting animals, or by donating.

YVAS said via Facebook they currently have more than 100 animals in the shelter and more than 80 animals housed in short-term foster homes.

Community members interested in adopting, may bring home cats, dogs, rabbits or guinea pigs, YVAS said. The shelter offers meet-and-greats for community members to pick an animal that best suits them.

YVAS said they come across hundreds of animals who need to be cared for before they are ready for adoption.

“Underage, sick, injured, and unsocialized animals need someone to give them the time and care to prepare them for their future homes,” YVAS wrote on Facebook.

Fostering not only helps animals that are in of extra care, but it frees up space in the shelter for other animals ready for adoption.

YVAS is also in need of donations, particularly wet & dry kitten food, wet cat food, dog/cat collars of all sizes, blankets, and towels. The shelter also accepts financial donations to help with medical care expenses.

Lastly, YVAS is asking community members to spread the word about adoption, fostering, donating and more.