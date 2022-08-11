You’re an actor? TheatreZone to hold auditions in Naples – Naples Florida Weekly

Hundreds of actors are expected to travel to Southwest Florida to audition for more than 50 roles in the five musicals staged by TheatreZone during its 2022-23 season. Appointments are now being accepted for auditions to be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, announced TheatreZone’s Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

TheatreZone’s coveted contract with the Actors’ Equity Association allows it to attract Equity actors from throughout the country.

“We regularly audition more than 200 actors who travel to Southwest Florida from throughout the country for roles in our main stage productions, which further elevates Naples’ national reputation as an important destination for the performing arts,” said Mr. Danni. “We are proud to bring name actors to Naples stages, and to also offer a valuable venue for Equity actors living in South Florida,” he continued.

The available roles include Equity actors and non-Equity performers. To secure an appointment, actors should email Auditions@Theatre.Zone. The auditions will be held at TheatreZone, located at 13275 Livingston Road in Naples, on the campus of the Community School of Naples.

Sides (sheets of dialogue for specific characters) for A Little Night Music; Escape to Margaritaville; The Goodbye Girl, and Rock of Ages are available at www.Theatre.Zone on the “Get Involved” page and will also be emailed in advance of the audition. Actors are asked to prepare a brief cut of a song and have a contrasting selection ready. Sheet music in the correct key is required, and an accompanist will be provided. Actors should also bring a picture and resume, stapled together, and be prepared to dance if asked.

New York area actors may submit a video audition to Auditions@Theatre. Zone for consideration for a call-back audition on Saturday, Sept. 24, in New York City at a time and place to be determined, according to Mark Danni, who will travel to New York with Karen Molnar Danni for the call-back auditions. “About three-quarters of Equity actors in the country live in the New York area, the world capital of musical theater,” said Danni.

The 2022-2023 season, TheatreZone’s 18th, is themed “romantics and rockers” for musicals with love stories both complex and light-hearted, and modern scores including beloved ballads and iconic eighties rock bands. “I built our new season with a wide audience for musical theater in mind, given the population growth of our region and new appreciation of musical theater among the young at heart,” said Danni.

The season kicks off Dec. 9 with Home for the Holidays, followed by four main stage shows that originate from musical luminaries such as Stephen Sondheim, Jimmy Buffett, and Marvin HamlTheatreZone 2022-2023 Season Show Lineup

Home For the Holidays, Dec. 9-11

Home for the Holidays, a festive feast of the senses, entertains with a selection of memorable songs, exuberant and unique choreography, and extravagantly colorful costumes illuminated for a dazzling effect. Performed by a professional cast and live orchestra, Home for the Holidays reminds audiences of the universal power of music, song and dance celebrated by audiences the world over. Heartwarming holiday classics inspire audiences to sing along. Home for the Holidays, now in its sixth year, is conceived and directed by Mark Danni with choreography by Karen Molnar Danni.

A Little Night Music, Jan. 12-22, 2023

A Little Night Music, Stephen Sondheim’s 1973 Broadway musical, is a romantic farce about the lives of several upper-middle-class couples set in early 20th century Sweden. It was suggested by Ingmar Bergman’s Smiles of a Summer Night, an evening of sexual musical chairs on the longest night of the year. The couples, mostly mismatched at the start, end up with more desirable partners by the final curtain. Sondheim’s score features his best-known song, “Send in the Clowns.” A Little Night Music won a Tony Award in 1973 for best musical.

Escape to Margaritaville, Feb. 9-19, 2023

Escape to Margaritaville and step into “island time” in this hilarious, heartwarming musical featuring classic Jimmy Buffett hits. Based on a true story, the musical was written by Emmy award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley and made its debut in 2018. Set in the rundown Margarita hotel on a small Caribbean island, visiting girlfriends mingle with the hotel’s resident colorful characters and become romantically involved. The show follows the characters over a three-year time span following the sudden closure of the hotel due to a natural disaster. The group reunites at the reopened hotel for a sweet and satisfying finale. Jimmy Buffett songs include “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville,” which was inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance.

The Goodbye Girl, March 9-19, 2023

TheatreZone’s The Goodbye Girl is Neil Simon’s 1993 Broadway adaptation of his Academy Award-nominated 1977 film. The Broadway production starred Martin Short and Bernadette Peters and received Tony Award nominations for best musical, best actress in a musical and best actor in a musical. The plot centers on a struggling actor who has sublet a Manhattan apartment from a friend and the current occupants — his friend’s ex-girlfriend and her precocious young daughter. The famed comedy is an adventure about love and commitment, with music scored by Marvin Hamlisch and with lyrics by David Zippel. It is also known for coining the phrase “The Goodbye Girl Syndrome,” which describes a woman abandoned by a boyfriend. But in The Goodbye Girl, true love blossoms and the story ends happily when the curtain falls.

Rock of Ages, April 27-May 7, 2023

Eighties classic rock is a virtual character in Rock of Ages, which has a timeless plot featuring star-crossed lovers and their youthful dramas. The five-time Tony Award-nominated musical originally debuted on Broadway in 2009. It features hits by the most famous glam metal bands of the 80s including Whitesnake, Journey, Bon Jovi, REO Speedwagon, Jefferson Starship, and many more. Set in Los Angeles, aspiring rockers and actresses couple up and break up as they compete and begin to succeed. They unite in their protest of the destruction of the Sunset Strip by developers who want to clean up the Strip’s “sex, drugs and rock-n-roll” lifestyle. As the characters mature in the process, the musical ends on a high note with audiences cheering for them.

What to Know

Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees at 2 p.m. will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), professional Equity theatre located on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. Audiences enjoy an intimate setting in which there is “no bad seat in the house.” Book tickets online at www.Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352 ext. 1. ¦