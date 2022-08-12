10 Best TV Shows And Movies Featuring Werewolves, According To Reddit

The forthcoming werewolf movie The Beast Comes at Midnight is yet another sign that this supernatural creature remains as popular a subject for the movies as it ever has been. The werewolf seems to call to something deep in the human psyche, embodying a sinister desire to transcend the limitations imposed by being a mere human.

Though there have been many great movies and TV shows featuring werewolves as part of their stories, the users of Reddit have discussed just which of them stands out from the crowd, as anyone who enjoys werewolf tales will undoubtedly love these projects.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Howling (1981)

Stream On Prime Video

Though it can often be a difficult task to combine horror with comedy, that is a balancing act that is pulled off surprisingly well by The Howling, which also features some very strong special effects. This is not to say that the movie is lacking in the chill factor, however.

As lemon-hancers puts it: it “is probably the only legitimately scary werewolf movie I’ve seen.” It is precisely the movie’s ability to use its special effects to show the transition from human to wolf that makes it such a truly terrifying movie.

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Stream On HBO Max

The Underworld franchise is one of the most notable in the horror genre, fleshing out an entire fictional universe in which viewers can lose themselves. It is a prequel to several of the other installments and, given its strong cast and its remarkably coherent tone, it manages to provide some useful background to the already existing stories.

Small wonder, then, that luckiesthydra calls it “my fav werewolf movie by miles.” Most importantly, it succeeds in providing the history behind the werewolf/vampire war that is such a key part of this franchise.

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Stream On Peacock

An American Werewolf in London is often regarded as one of the best horror movies ever made, and it’s easy to see why. It manages to be both truly frightening and also very funny at one and the same time.

It features some truly remarkable special effects, all of which show the tremendous agony entailed in transitioning from human to wolf and it is, in its own strange way, something of a human tragedy. SulutheIguana calls it “my favorite movie.”

Van Helsing (2004)

Stream On Prime Video

Hugh Jackman has been in many great movies and, strangely enough, Van Helsing is one of them. He brings his own signature star charm and charisma to the role, arguably one of the most famous hunters of supernatural creatures in the history of literature. It features werewolves as a prominent part of its story, though it also includes Dracula.

DarthExtium writes of the movie: “I love the movie Van Helsing from 2004, that show is what originally helped me fall in love with werewolves.” It is the type of movie that shows how enjoyable the gothic horror genre can often be.

Zombies 2 (2020)

Stream on Disney+

The Disney Channel has been responsible for some very good movies, and Zombies 2 is a surprisingly strong entry considering that it’s a sequel. In this case, it focuses on a group of zombies and cheerleaders attempting to help a group of werewolves fit into society.

Minecraft_Warrior writes: “​​It’s pretty cool, the story is nice and the soundtrack is epic.” It not only features a number of strong performances from the cast, but it also managed to have some valuable messages about the importance of bodily acceptance.

The Wolf Man (1941)

Stream On Prime Video

Classic Hollywood was known for many great horror movies, and one of the most notable examples is The Wolf Man. In fact, it has become one of the most well-regarded of the Universal horror movies from the 1930s and 1940s.

As Howling-1 puts it: “My favorite of all time is The Wolf Man. I don’t think it’s ever been topped.” Even now, when so much about the movie industry has changed, it retains its power to send chills up viewers’ spines, and it amply demonstrates how important a figure the lycanthrope has been in popular culture.

Dog Soldiers (2002)

Stream On Starz

The 2000s was a particularly rich period for horror movies, and Dog Soldiers is not just a strong example of the horror genre, it also happens to be one of the great werewolf movies. It actually manages to take its unique, downright bizarre premise, and execute it excellently.

Focusing on a group of soldiers who are attacked in the Scottish Highlands by werewolves, it has a unique blend of horror, action, and comedy that is refreshing in the genre. One Reddit user puts it best: “Dog Soldiers is amazing.”

The Wolfman (2010)

Stream On Hulu

Though remakes do not always succeed in capturing any of the magic of the original, The Wolfman, according to the users of Reddit, is a movie that manages to update the first version while also maintaining something of a unique spirit. It also features a dynamic cast, including Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, and Hugo Weaving.

Victaris95 writes: “I love the Victorian England setting.” The movie is notable for the way that it captures the atmosphere of its time period, with a number of unsettling locations.

Hemlock Grove (2013-2015)

Stream On Netflix

Netflix has been responsible for many great horror series, and Hemlock Grove is one of their best. It is a rather brutal series focusing on the supernatural events in the small town of Hemlock Grove.

It is especially notable for having some particularly violent werewolf scenes, specifically the moments in which the characters transform into their lupine counterparts. It has a visceral and terrifying aspect to it that makes it a prime pick for those who love werewolf movies. PurnimaTitha puts it best: “10/10 would recommend.”

The Company Of Wolves (1984)

Stream On The Roku Channel

The Company of Wolves is a fascinating, lurid, and at times thoughtful movie based on the equally chilling works of the author Angela Carter. As a retelling of the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, it challenges the viewer to rethink how they view this classic story. In particular, the movie is notable for its powerful and visceral imagery and the brutal violence of its transformation moments.

Always_on has this to say: “Company of Wolves was my first werewolf film when I was young.” It is clearly the type of movie designed to stay with the viewer for many years.





NEXT: 15 Best Horror Movies On Netflix, According To Rotten Tomatoes