10 Movies That Changed Everything In Ways You Didn’t Expect

At their very best, movies have the power to not only entertain us but to change the way we see the world, and perhaps even change the world itself.

We all know that Jaws forever altered society’s relationship with sharks, while Bambi put a massive dent in deer hunting for years, but what about those films that impacted the world in ways nobody saw coming?

These 10 movies, from modest successes to massive hits, all had an unexpected effect on the world around us, changing behaviour for years or even decades afterwards in ways both good and bad.

Perhaps a film’s mockery of a product caused its sales to crater globally, a scary movie inspired mass audiences to beef up their personal security, or maybe it even resonated deeply enough to influence political decisions around the world.

This sort of impact almost never happens on purpose, because it’s so difficult to intentionally design something that mass audiences will latch onto.

And so, most of these filmmakers could’ve never imagined the stunning legacy their movies would have, far beyond the basic love for the film itself…