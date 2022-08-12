Alleged ‘Isis Beatle’ charged with smuggling funds for terror group

Aine Davis, 38, allegedly helped recruit a friend of his wife to take £21,000 from the UK to Turkey.

He is also charged with possessing a rifle that, the court heard, he intended to use for a terrorist act abroad.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Davis appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of three offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Two were concerned with alleged funding of terrorism in January 2014. The firearm offence was said to relate to from July 2013 to January 2014. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Davis in custody until September 2, when he will appear at the Old Bailey.

Londoner Davis, who was raised in Hammersmith, west London, was arrested by Scotland Yard detectives at Luton airport on Wednesday night, after flying in from Turkey.

Kashif Malik, prosecuting, said Davis, who took the name Hamza after converting to Islam, travelled to Syria in 2013, where he “retained regular contact with his wife and sent images”. Mr Malik said: “It was clear from the images being sent that he was with fighters in Syria and not there for lawful purposes and was in possession of a firearm.”

In January 2014, Davis’s wife, Amal el-Wahabi, asked a student friend to take the £21,000, which had been raised in Britain, to Turkey, the court was told.