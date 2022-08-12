Captain America star Chris Evans opened up on return hopes





Later tonight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits BBC One screens at 10:40pm. This was the last solo Captain America movie Chris Evans enjoyed before he started hanging around with the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the Scarlet Witch. His journey was brought to a resounding end during the events of Avengers Endgame when he travelled back in time to be with Peggy Carter and grow old with her. But he could come back.

Evans has previously claimed he would not be back to don the character’s outfit. His exit from the series left a vacuum of power in the series, one that was ultimately filled by the new and improved Captain America – Falcon (Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie). But, with how much reality-bending craziness is going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment, it isn’t impossible to imagine Evans returning. Just recently, in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Captain Carter was present – a different Captain America altogether. But, just recently, Evans opened up about the possibility of him returning to the series as Steve Rogers once more.

Evans was promoting Disney’s new animated Toy Story prequel, Lightyear. He said of his comeback: “That seems to be something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to… It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it.” He added being Cap was “so precious to me”. However, he did deliver the conditions he would require to return. READ MORE: Fantastic Four: Harry Potter star wants to play ‘dream role’ Ben Grimm

The publication added that Evans is reportedly joining “at least one Marvel property – with the door open for a second film”. If true, this would be enormous news for the franchise that placed so much pressure on the original Captain America throughout the MCU’s first four phases. While this could certainly be true, the first details of Captain America 4 have just dropped.

Captain America: New World Order is due to hit cinemas on May 3, 2024 and will continue Sam Wilson’s story as the new leader of the Avengers. The movie’s cast list has not yet been confirmed, but it is a safe bet that a number of big Captain America players will be included. This means fans will likely see Sebastian Stan, Sharon Carter and Nick Fury making a comeback. The Captain America series and the MCU movies are available to stream on Disney Plus now. SOURCE