CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match: Croatia vs. Norway


CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match: Croatia vs. Norway

Jobjorn Rokenes Myren (R) of Norway spikes the ball during the CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match between Croatia and Norway on Aug. 10, 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Andreas Takvam (R) of Norway spikes the ball during the CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match between Croatia and Norway on Aug. 10, 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Bjarne Nikolai Huus (Top R) of Norway spikes the ball during the CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match between Croatia and Norway on Aug. 10, 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Andreas Takvam (R) of Norway spikes the ball during the CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match between Croatia and Norway on Aug. 10, 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Jobjorn Rokenes Myren (L) and Martin Olimstad (C) of Norway block during the CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match between Croatia and Norway on Aug. 10, 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Andreas Takvam (1st L), Eirik Holst Kavli (2nd L) and Bjarne Nikolai Huus of Norway block during the CEV Eurovolley Qualifying match between Croatia and Norway on Aug. 10, 2022 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL via Xinhua)



