Charleston’s Ben Navarro buys Cincinnati pro tennis tournament

Charleston businessman and philanthropist Ben Navarro has added the another professional tennis tournament to a portfolio that already includes Credit One Charleston Open.

Navarro announced Friday that his Beemok Capital group has purchased the Western and Southern Open, a joint men’s and women’s event on the ATP and WTA tours that is held in Cincinnati.

Beemok Capital purchased the event, which begins its 2022 run this weekend, from the U.S. Tennis Association. Terms were not disclosed.

“It is an honor to partner with the USTA, ATP and WTA to help write the next chapter for the Western and Southern Open, one of the world’s premier tennis events,” said Navarro. “We welcome the opportunity to become a steward of this important tournament, as well as an ambassador of the USTA’s mission of promoting the development and growth of tennis.

“We are committed to providing the best resources to the world’s best players and look forward to elevating the Western and Southern Open experience for players and fans.”

In addition to other business interests, Navarro’s Beemok Capital purchased the Charleston Open in 2018 and the LTP tennis complexes in Mount Pleasant and on Daniel Island.

USTA chief executive officer Lew Sherr said Navarro is the “ideal new owner” for the Cincinnati tournament.

“Going into this sales process, the USTA had clear goals. We wanted to locate a potential steward who would invest in the event and invest in our sport to ensure more kids and more communities have access to our sport. We wanted to create a structure that was right for American tennis, and finally, we wanted to elevate one of the premier events on the tennis calendar to even greater heights,” said Sherr.

“With this sale to Ben Navarro and Beemok Capital, we have surpassed these goals. Ben’s proven track record in Charleston, his commitment to tennis, and more importantly to communities, make him the ideal new owner in Cincinnati.”

