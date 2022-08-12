Categories
US

Child with autism hit by train in southwest Atlanta


ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after a child with autism was hit by a train Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to Melvin Drive SW. east of Kimberly Road.

“The child is alert, conscious, and breathing. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries and lacerations to the arm and back of the head,“ officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

The child was rushed to Grady Hospital.

CSX officials released a statement saying, ”CSX appreciates the swift response of the Atlanta police and are cooperating with them as they investigate an incident that occurred at around 9 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Melvin Dr. SW, just east of the intersection with Kimberly Rd. SW.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.