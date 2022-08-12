RaysEngine, a real-time rendering engine technology provider, has completed a pre-A round of financing, jointly led by Smart Internet Industry Fund, Zhongyuan Qianhai Equity Investment Fund and Qilu Qianhai Venture Capital Fund, which is owned by Qianhai FOF, 36Kr reported on August 12.

The company’s previous angel round of financing featured joint investment by well-known VC institutions such as Sequoia China Seed Fund, Star VC, Sky9 Capital and GL Ventures, and leading companies in upstream and downstream industries such as 51WORLD and Moore Threads.

Founded in April 2021, RaysEngine focuses on the field of cloud native graphics technologies. With the research and accumulation of computer graphics by the founding team over the course of nearly 20 years, it has built a cloud native real-time rendering engine at an international leading level. At present, its engine has been successfully applied to many high-tech fields such as cloud games, AR/VR, industrial digital twin, and online exhibitions, and it will also become a powerful technical base for the metaverse.

Founder Rui Wang, a professor at Zhejiang University, has made important breakthroughs in the efficient sampling of complex light fields, real-time rendering algorithms, automatic optimization of rendering architecture and more. The R&D of rendering-related technologies and products has been successfully applied to many leading IT and game companies in China and abroad such as Huawei, NetEase <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://i8b3w3q4.rocketcdn.me/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily" title="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://i8b3w3q4.rocketcdn.me/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily" title="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily 1"> , Tencent <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://i8b3w3q4.rocketcdn.me/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily" title="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily 1"> <img class="trade-card__loading" layout="fixed" height="50" width="50" src="https://i8b3w3q4.rocketcdn.me/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/China-NFT-Weekly-Keeping-the-Metaverse-Open.png" placeholder="" alt="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily" title="Cloud Rendering Tech Firm RaysEngine Completes Pre-A Round Financing - Pandaily 1"> and Siemens.

RaysEngine, as a real-time rendering engine with cloud native architecture, relies on cloud computing architecture to realize end-cloud collaborative and self-optimized rendering. The cloud native architecture of the engine gives the company an advantage in launching microservices. It can not only serve professionals, present beautiful effects through profound algorithms, but it can also empower the industry and reduce costs and improve efficiency through tools.

RaysTuner, an ecological product of RaysEngine, was launched in December 2021. As an automation shader optimization tool, it can simplify the shader of the game and reduce computing pressure on smartphones.

According to the report “Cloud Rendering of Metaverse Series” released by CICC, rendering has come to offer important technical support for the core layer of the metaverse from modeling, games, AR/VR to the future. According to QY Research data quoted in the report, the global market size of rendering and simulation software was $16.6 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach $30.9 billion in 2025, with CAGR of 9.6%.