Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.37.

Read More







Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.