DoorDash is now delivering purchases from Facebook Marketplace | Engadget

You might not have to pick up your local Facebook Marketplace purchases in the near future. Meta has confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that DoorDash is now handling Facebook Marketplace deliveries as part of an “early” partnership. Couriers will deliver orders that are small enough to fit in a car trunk and come from sellers up to 15 miles away, The Journal‘s sources said, and should complete their dropoffs within 48 hours.

The feature is currently free to reel in customers, one tipster said. It’s not clear how Facebook and DoorDash would charge customers later on. The companies have been testing the offering in multiple US cities in recent months.

The reasoning for the team-up is reportedly simple. Meta has learned that Marketplace is one of the few Facebook features young people use when they’re not jumping to TikTok, according to the sources. DoorDash could help spur demand, particularly among younger users.

For DoorDash, the alliance could help reduce its dependence on restaurant orders. The company has already been delivering groceries and convenience store essentials for years. This would give DoorDash a steadier stream of income, and might help it compete with Uber Eats’ nationwide shipping service.