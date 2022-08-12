Dr Shola RAGES at Royal Family as Andrew keeping security while Harry goes without

It comes following reports Andrew’s security is costing taxpayers a shocking £400,000 a year. Dr Shola tweeted: “Disgraced Prince Andrew receiving tax funded security while Prince Harry fights to have good security for his family in UK is cruel and unjustified.” She added that it was “unacceptable” that the Duke of York, who was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, continues to have Scotland Yard protection.

Prince Harry was embroiled in a row with the Home Office over a decision to strip him of security while in the UK.

Royal expert Omid Scobie said the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which includes senior aides of the royal household and former government officials, “don’t appear to have a clear set of guidelines” for who can be afforded security in the Firm.

He added: “If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.

“Though stripped of all royal patronages and military affiliations after the shame of his close friendship with a paedophile billionaire and paying out millions to rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s Scotland Yard protection remains an annual and unchallenged cost of around $500,000 to the British taxpayer.”